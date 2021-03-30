Your Health Idaho clients eligible for premium assistance

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Your Health Idaho will continue to enroll Idahoans on the state health insurance exchange throughout the month of April so they may take advantage of enhanced financial assistance, which lowers consumers’ monthly premiums.

Everyone enrolled or wanting to enroll in the program is encouraged to check their options.



It is the first time that tax credits may be available for those who were not previously eligible and increased for those who already receive them.



“Every Idahoan currently receiving tax credits through Your Health Idaho will see additional savings,” said Pat Kelly, Executive Director. “In addition, tens of thousands of Idahoans who weren’t eligible to receive financial help before will now be able to access tax credits that can significantly reduce the cost of their health insurance.”

Idahoans who enroll by midnight (MT) on April 30, will have coverage beginning May 1, 2021. For those who would like coverage starting April 1, individuals must enroll by midnight (MT) Wednesday, March 31. After the April deadline, Idahoans will only be able to enroll in coverage if they experience a Qualifying Life Event, like losing coverage or having a baby.

Idahoans can apply for the tax credit at any time to find out if they could be eligible. Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can use the tax credits to lower monthly insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. More than 80 percent of currently enrolled Idahoans qualify for financial assistance and in 2020, one in three paid $0 per month for coverage. With the enhanced discounts, more than 90 percent of current Your Health Idaho customers may qualify for assistance.

A list of insurance agents, brokers, and enrollment counselors can be found on the Your Health Idaho website.