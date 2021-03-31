Family who lost pigs in fire thanks community for support

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A family who lost 200 show pigs in a fire says they're thankful for the community support they've received in the following days.

Rozlyn Romriell says they had all types of pigs.

"Some were breeding animals, some were young piglets that were going to be sold for shows this year," Romriell said.



The estimated cost of the damage is around $200,000. $80,000 for the barn, and $120,000 in show piglets.

Romriell calls the whole thing surreal.

"I think it's basically like the equivalent of say losing whatever career they had for the last 10 or 12 years. You put your heart and soul into this," Romriell said.

The three kids were just as hard hit.

"My kids have their show animals for the year in the barn, and there was just a lot of, we had people who were coming to buy pigs this weekend who now have to source other animals for shows they're doing this year. So there's a lot of heartache and sadness," Romriell said.

However, there has been a bright spot through the whole ordeal.

"Kind of this overwhelming response from the community that is just fantastic," Romriell said. "People are so supportive, people we know and love, people we don't know."

Currently a GoFundMe has been set up, as well as a Facebook auction.

Romriell says everyone just wants to help.

"Just wanting to reach out in some way, and say how can we help? Can we bring you dinner? Can we help you rebuild? Can we do any of that? That's been an incredible experience for sure," Romriell said.



They also have hope for the future.

"We would love to get back and to be able to provide these animals for people who want to show and that kind of stuff. But we're just unsure right now what it's going to look like," Romriell said.