Snow King expansion wins approval

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Snow King Mountain Resort has won Forest Service approval to move forward with initial resort improvements.



Bridger Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor signed a Record of Decision for the resort’s On-Mountain Improvements Environmental Impact Statement.



The decision authorizes a modification that includes a permit boundary adjustment, additional ski terrain development, a novice ski-way and a summit access road. In addition, the plan includes a gondola, summit building, zip-line and mountain bike trails.



Snow King will be allowed to move ahead with certain elements immediately while other elements will be contingent upon additional requirements.



In a news release, O’Connor stated:



"The decision of a modified Alternative 4 allows moving forward with some aspects of Snow King Mountain Resort improvements immediately, while pausing others, and is a direct result of the desires of some within the community of Jackson to minimize the footprint of development until necessary and to ensure that the designs are consistent with visual and historic elements of the surrounding community,"

“After Snow King completes Phase 1 development, the Bridger-Teton will assess that development considering the effectiveness of design criteria on scenic quality, noise, and other environmental and social resources. The Forest will document the results of this assessment and consider them in determining if any additional requirements are necessary before authorizing Phase 2 development in Snow King Mountain Resort's annual operating plan.

O'Connor participated in 3 objection meetings in January and February 2021 where various members of the community provided suggestions and considerations for the pending decision. Phase 1 of the decision allows Snow King to meet its primary goals of developing beginner skiing opportunities and increasing some level of summer recreation. This includes developing beginning ski area terrain and constructing a summit building up to 10,000 square feet with a new gondola to replace the aged Summit lift.

"Phasing development will allow the Bridger-Teton, with the public, to assess assumptions and design criteria outlined in the EIS before expanding into other areas of the permitted ski area," she said. Aspects of the project that were not approved in this decision includes the year-round yurt camp at the southern point of the permit area, eBikes and a specific wedding venue west of the summit building. “

O’Connor said ski areas provide an opportunity for year-round public connection. She said that concentrated recreational use makes them more accessible to meet public demands in a relatively small footprint while maintaining largely undisturbed, backcountry areas that provide critical wildlife habitat and watersheds. In addition, O’Connor pointed out that resorts support local economies.



