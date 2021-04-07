Yellowstone outlines road projects

Local News

Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo. (KIFI)-Yellowstone National Park has outlined plans for three major road construction projects this season. One will create a full closure between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction while two others will cause some delays for travelers.



Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)

The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction will be completely closed for the 2021 season.

for the 2021 season. There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails. Yellowstone has 1,100 miles of hiking trails. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road.

This is the second year of the project that will widen the road and provide additional/improved pullouts, create a larger, safer parking area at Tower Fall General Store and improve the Tower Fall’s trail and overlook.

The project’s anticipated completion date is May 2022.

Old Faithful Overpass Bridge

Expect delays up to 15 minutes to accommodate one-lane travel over the overpass bridge.

Travelers will be able to access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, clinic and gas station.

The project will include several repairs to the bridge and approaches.

The project’s anticipated completion date is fall 2021.

North Entrance

Expect construction and traffic pattern changes around the North Entrance.

The entrance station will be open.

The project will improve infrastructure, safety for pedestrians and traffic flow for vehicles. It will also reduce lines at the entrance.

The project’s anticipated completion date is fall 2021.

Select roads and services in Yellowstone will open for the season, weather permitting, on April 16.