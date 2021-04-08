Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 6:24 pm

Woman rescued after 3 days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A stranded driver seems to have made it through a rough ordeal.

The Franklin County Sheriff says his office received a call Thursday about a car stuck on Cottonwood Road in Bannock County for about three days.

A Bannock County deputy reported she appeared to be well for the time she spent in the car.

She was checked by EMS and then cleared.

The woman said she was from Washington State, and she was likely unfamiliar with the area.

Email Alert - Breaking News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content