Wyoming launches moss ball take-back program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Game and Fish is taking a next step in getting a handle on zebra mussels that might have been rolled into aquarium moss balls. The invasive species was discovered for the first time in Wyoming in March on moss balls sold as an aquarium plant in pet stores.



“Zebra mussels are a serious threat to Wyoming’s waters, outdoor recreation, municipalities, agriculture, state infrastructure and tourism. That’s why we are going the extra mile to encourage people to dispose of their moss balls that could have zebra mussels,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries.





Game and Fish is launching a month-long take-back program to help stop spread of the species.



To return a moss ball, net it out of your aquarium and put it in a closed, plastic bag or container. Then drop it off at one of the ten take-back locations in Wyoming. Anyone who returns a moss ball can scan a QR code at the drop-off site to enter into a raffle to win $1,200. The raffle closes May 15.



“Every moss ball returned helps prevent the potential spread of zebra mussels,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Just because you don’t see a mussel, doesn’t mean its tiny offspring are not there. That’s why disposing of all moss balls is vital, as well as the water they’ve been in.”



Leonard recommends aquarists dispose of any aquarium water that came in contact with a moss ball by boiling and then pouring outside away from any natural waters or on a house plant after cooling. Do not pour down drains. You can find full directions on how to dispose of a moss ball here.



“Please do not buy more moss balls,” Leonard said. “Game and Fish is still working to contain the threat of zebra mussels in Wyoming, and a major key to protecting our state is the public’s help.”

Here are the ten drop-off locations:



Johnson County Emergency Management, 26 N. DeSmet, Buffalo

Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office, 700 Valley View Dr., Sheridan

Game and Fish Cody Regional Office, 2820 Highway 120, Cody

Game and Fish Jackson Regional Office, 420 N. Cache St., Jackson

Game and Fish Pinedale Regional Office, 432 E. Mill St., Pinedale

Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. ​Green River

Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., Lander

Game and Fish Casper Regional Office, 3030 Energy Ln., Casper

Game and Fish Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie

Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne