Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-People living within several blocks of the 900 block of Wheeler Street in Idaho Falls may have felt some shaking and heard some explosions around 1 p.m. Tuesday.



Idaho Falls Police responded to find a construction company blasting through about 500 feet of a vacant field as a trench for a new sewer line.



The construction crew had all the necessary permits and there were no immediate reports of damage.