Wyoming health orders extended

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-In the wake of new COVID-19 numbers, the Wyoming Department of Health is extending two remaining health orders for two more weeks.



More than 175,000 individuals have received at least one vaccine dose so far in Wyoming when state and special federal counts are combined.

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

“While we continue to see stable case numbers and hospitalizations in most areas of the state, our overall progress seems to have plateaued,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “COVID-19 remains a threat for now, with cases growing in other states.”



The Department of Health is continuing to recommend the use of face masks in indoor public places and when physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.



The updated orders go into effect April 16 and will remain until April 30. You can find additional information about the health orders here.