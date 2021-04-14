Bannock County Motor Vehicle launching new wait-line system

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bannock County Assessor’s Office will try a new system to improve services at the Motor Vehicle Department.



Assessor Sheri Davies said the office would transition from a line of walk-in service to a new queuing system called Q-Less. Under it, customers could check-in with the office by service type and join a virtual line.



She said it will allow patrons to receive live wait-time expectations and avoid a standing line of patrons at the door.



Patrons can check in and wait in their vehicle on site, or even check in from home to see what the wait time is and have time to travel to the office before being called to the window.



Looking ahead to the summer months, the office believes patrons can stay out of the heat and maintain social distancing requirements. Space to wait within the office will be limited.



Here are the ways to join the line:



Join the line via SMS by texting “bannock dmv to 208-427-2796



Join the line via the website

Join the line with QLess App!



Join the line with the onsite kiosk.



Masks are still required to enter the building.