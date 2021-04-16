1 hospitalized after ejected during crash

Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 33-year-old of Aberdeen was hospitalized after a rollover crash Friday morning.

Idaho State Police says at approximately 2:00 a.m., Jose Bravo was traveling southbound on SH39 at milepost 4.3, near American Falls in a 2003 Dodge Ram.

ISP reports the vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled, coming to rest on its roof. Bravo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

A ground ambulance transported Bravo to Power County Hospital in American Falls and was later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.