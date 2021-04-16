Homicide suspects found dead near West Yellowstone

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-Two suspects being sought in connection with a Billings, Montana homicide were found dead near Duck Creek, in the West Yellowstone area at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.



According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies joined a multi-agency response for a vehicle pursuit in the West Yellowstone area.



The two suspects left their vehicle and ran into the Duck Creek area, near the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 191. Several law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter and issued a “shelter in place” order for residents in the area.



Officers heard two gunshots shortly after the suspects entered the wooded area. Ultimately, both were found dead near Duck Creek.



The Gallatin County Sheriff and Coroner are continuing their investigation today. The shelter in place order was lifted early this morning.



In addition to the Sherriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies participating in the effort were the National Park Service, West Yellowstone Police, U.S. Forest Service, Fish Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Bozeman Police Department (as part of the joint Special Response Team.)

