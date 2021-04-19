Fire destroys workshop near McCammon

Local News

McCammon, Idaho (KIFI)-McCammon Volunteer firefighters were called to a workshop fire south of McCammon on Old Highway 191 at 9:52 p.m. Sunday.



With help from fire departments in Inkom and Arimo, firefighters used 5 engines, 3 water tenders, and 20 firefighters to gain control of the fire.



The workshop was a total loss and vinyl siding on a nearby residence suffered minor damage from severe heat, but there were no reported injuries.



Firefighters were on the scene until around 2:30 a.m. to monitor the fire and douse hot spots.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.