Your Health Idaho signup deadline approaching

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-After extending the original filing deadline to the end of April, Your Health Idaho is advising residents they have until Friday, April 30 to enroll in 2021 health insurance without a qualifying life event.



“This is the last chance for Idahoans to take advantage of the increased tax credits and enroll in 2021 coverage,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director. “These savings can be significant for Idaho families who may have thought health insurance was out of reach prior to the American Rescue Plan Act.” More than 3,600 Idahoans enrolled in a health insurance plan in March. Kelly said April has been just as busy. He encouraged residents to use one of the free local experts available through the Your Health Idaho website.

Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can use the tax credits to lower monthly insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. More than 80 percent of currently enrolled Idahoans qualify for financial assistance and in 2020, one in three paid $0 per month for coverage. With the enhanced discounts, more than 90 percent of current Your Health Idaho customers may qualify for assistance.