Burn restrictions issued in Arco

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Arco Fire Department, Lost River Fire Protection District and South Custer Fire District have issued burn restrictions for the their protection areas effective Friday.

All unprotected areas in Butte County are also under this restriction by order of the Butte County Sheriff.

Burn permits will not be issued, and fires requiring a burn permit will not be permitted.

Until fire conditions improve the following activities are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within an improved fire pit in a developed area.

The use of all fireworks

Shooting tracer rounds or explosive type targets.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible materials. (2018 IFC 310.8)

Open burning, including “bon fires” that require a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction, will not be allowed during these restrictions. (2018 IFC 105.6.32)

Recreational fires do not require a burn permit and must adhere to the following stipulations: