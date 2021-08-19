Tourists are flocking to Yellowstone and Island Park

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - The roads are packed. The hotels and campgrounds are full and outdoor guides. Live shows and gift shops are loving showing the tourists the beauty and excitement of Yellowstone and Island Park.

River Guide Garrett Beard says, "It’s so cool to be able to share this little bit of nature with everyone."

Tourists are making a big splash on the economy as well.

The number of People in the Island Park Area jumps from about 1,000 during the off-season to over 15,00 during the summer.

And a record number of nearly one million people visited Yellowstone National Park in June, with numbers increasing even more over the summer.

The New Springhill suites at Mack’s Inn have had only three days since May that they weren’t completely sold out.

And all those people are wanting to get out and experience nature.

"We have been pretty much booked solid every day. We were making at least eight runs per day with each driver. there were some days this boatyard was completely empty, so we were completely empty so it was pretty awesome," Beard said.

There is so much to do from amazing shows to breathtaking scenery and from fishing or serene floats down the river to heart-stopping ATV rides.

Island Parks Mayor Mike Bogden says they want everyone to have that dream vacation.

"For some people, this is a once in a lifetime deal and so to be a part of that is a good thing," he said.

And for many of those people who think it will be once in a lifetime, they say they will be back again.