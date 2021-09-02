WARNING: Yellowstone’s bull elk can be extremely dangerous during the rut

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park officials report the elk rut has begun in Yellowstone.

Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time.

Officials remind you to stay alert. People have been severely injured by elk who can run quickly and may change direction without warning.

Keep at least 25 yards from elk at all times, and if an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.