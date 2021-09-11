Officer Involved Shooting sends suspect to hospital in critical condition

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Idaho Falls Police investigators say they received multiple 911 calls of gunfire in the area of Hurricane’s Bar on N Holmes Avenue around 12:45 Saturday morning. Some reported three separate incidents of gunfire minutes apart. Witnesses also reported a four-door silver car drove off from the area.

Investigators found multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the bar, hitting multiple cars and the building. At the same time, other officers also located a vehicle matching the given description speeding in the area of the bar. Perusing officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly refused to stop and continued through the club parking lot. The Idaho Falls Police Officer immediately behind the suspect vehicle stopped the car with a PIT maneuver. A second Idaho Falls Police Officer used his vehicle to further prevent the suspect vehicle from moving from the other side. The suspect car was brought to a stop at the intersection of Whittier Street and N Freeman Avenue.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver started running from the scene. Officers gave chase on foot. We are told during this brief foot pursuit, there was an officer involved shooting. One Idaho Falls Police Officer discharged their service weapon and the suspect sustained injuries. The say a firearm was found on the suspect and immediately began to render medical aide. There were no reported injuries to bystanders or police officers on scene.

The 21- year old male suspect was transported to Eastern Idaho Medical center in critical condition. The name of the suspect and the involved Idaho Falls Police Officer have not been released during the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch at (208)529-1200, who will connect callers to appropriate contacts from the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

Information may also be shared anonymously through Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.