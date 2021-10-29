Skip to Content
Idaho and Wyoming AG’s join 19 others to stand against federal vaccine mandate

against mandates sign
Todd Kunz
These anti-mandate signs have been popping up recently in Bonneville County

BOISE, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill -- plus 19 other state Attorneys General sent a letter to President Biden challenging his administration’s vaccination requirement.

Together, they claim the mandate is on shaky legal ground.

The letter urges the president to stop the mandate from being implemented.

Signs reading "Stand Up Against Mandates" have been popping up recently in Bonneville County. The signs appear to be supported by standupforidaho.org.

