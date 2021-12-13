Ransomware attacks Shelley School District computers

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley School District was a victim of a ransomware attack. The attack was discovered on Dec. 6.

We are told no student information was lost and all of the district's financial information is also safe. They were able to catch the malware before it got to those servers.

They reported the incident to the FBI and are now working with a digital forensics service to help restore their servers.

The following statement was given to us by Superintendent Chad Williams: