Don’t Quit! Fitness campaign launches in Idaho

IDAHO (KIFI) - Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of Idaho for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted here, through March 16, 2022.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Brad Little champion my vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of Idaho. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 38 states plus Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including Idaho. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact these fitness centers have on students and communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place. Not only are we seeing increased academic scores but we are also seeing self-esteem skyrocket. Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

“The DON’T QUIT! campaign is all about making fitness and nutrition a priority for our students. I hope Idaho elementary and middle schools seek out this unique opportunity to receive a new fitness center to better serve our students,” Governor Little said.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.