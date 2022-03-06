Big show of support for Ukraine from Rexburg neighbors

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Dozens of people gathered at the Rexburg tabernacle Sunday evening to express their sympathy and support for the Ukrainian People. The event both started and ended with a playing of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Yohan Delton organized the event. In part of his address, he discussed how his mother-in-law is living through yet another war in her home land.

He says "The first time was in 1931 to 1941 for the engineered famine. And then she lost siblings and cousins. But she survived. Yep. Good grandma she's once more under the siege by the Russian military in her own city of Kiev. I am so sorry that you have to live through this again, Grandma, but I know your food preserves are heavenly. I have tasted them. I pray for them to be multiplied to outlast the siege."

Delton went on to say he wished he and his family could be all together around the same dinner table once again.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill was unable to attend in person. So his daughter read his statement. She told the audience both she and her father have spent time among the Ukrainian people. In their statement, she shared how he spoke of the history of war in Ukraine and urged us all to contact our representatives. "Their country and their way of life, "she said, "Ukraine has a long history of being overrun and beaten down by conflicts arising between various neighbors in that region. And it is time for us to help them stand up for themselves and say, enough is enough. Let's unite with faith and works by praying for God's help and then calling the offices of our Congressmen, Senator Kerry, both Senator Rich and Representatives Simpson and President Biden to voice our support for the people of Ukraine."

Another peaceful gathering is being organized by students at BYU-I. that's scheduled for this Wednesday from 3-6 at Porter Park, near downtown. Everyone is invited.