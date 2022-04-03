LDS Prophet: Temple to be built in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - The much-anticipated announcement of a Temple in Montpelier, Idaho came as no surprise to some members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints.

Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of the Church, made the announcement Sunday afternoon that a Temple will be built in Montpelier, Idaho.

President Nelson made his remarks during the 192nd Annual General Conference broadcast from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square Conference Center. The Montpelier location is one of 17 total locations announced by the prophet

No timeline was announced when construction will begin or the exact location, but the Church recently purchased a plot of land at 534 Washington Street, along with an alleyway and adjacent houses that have either been demolished or relocated. Montpelier City Hall was a long-time fixture of this property, but the building was torn down in March 2021 and the lot was vacated. A few local church members witnessed workers taking core samples of the property in the months leading up to the announcement.

A stake tabernacle is already located across the street from the property on North Sixth Street.

The future Temple in Montpelier will be the ninth in Idaho for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints either in operation or announced to be built.

The worldwide membership of the Church gathers every six months for General Conference to hear inspirational talks and music from leaders of the Church. Recently, the proceedings have not been held in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This conference weekend was the first to be conducted with an in-person congregation since the pandemic began.