Stray moose tries to crash egg hunt in Rexburg

REXBURGH, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game officials say they captured and transported a female cow moose Saturday morning.

She was spotted in Porter Park in Rexburg around 9, just before an Easter Egg hunt was scheduled to begin. We are told local Law enforcement helped escort the big lady away without further incident or injury.

Within hours the Department posted on its Facebook page that "She is currently headed to a much more suitable habitat far away from town."

