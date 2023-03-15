Bern schoolhouse collapses

BERN, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A building collapse in Bear Lake County Wednesday. The old schoolhouse in the small town of Bern fell in early in the evening.

A neighbor, Janna Phillips, captured the moment on her doorbell camera at exactly 6:24 p.m.

No one was in the schoolhouse at the time, so nobody was hurt.

It is presumed the collapse was due to the weight of the snow and ice and the age of the building. The town of Bern has 36" of snow on the ground at the official snow measuring stake as of Wed., Mar. 15, 2023.

The building was once used as a museum, but all the contents had been moved out long ago.

The Bern schoolhouse was built in 1921 as a first through sixth grade school, before students would go onto junior high and high school in nearby Montpelier.