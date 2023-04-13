Skip to Content
Unknown blast rocks West Yellowstone motel

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KXPI/KIFI) - The West Yellowstone, Montana Police Department confirms some kind of explosion Thursday evening at the One Horse Motel.

Officers are on the scene, but it is not known what caused the blast or if there are any injuries.

The motel was closed for the winter season. People we talked to in town said they could feel buildings shake and then heard the blast.

Authorities said Wednesday evening that they will release more information as it becomes available.

