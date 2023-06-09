3 things to do this weekend – June 9, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Rexburg Pride 2023 takes over Porter Park Tomorrow. The day will include food, live music, support from local organizations, and a unity walk. Pride starts at 3 p.m. and ends with a concert 6:30 p.m.

2. Tomorrow is also Free Fishing Day in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game and volunteers will be setting up several free events at local fishing holes throughout the state to help first-timers learn the joys of fishing. All free fishing day events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. The Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals wraps up this weekend. There will be bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and many more events to check out. All of these kids are duking it out for a chance to go to the National Finals in Wyoming next month.