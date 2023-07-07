3 things to do this weekend – July 7, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The 19th annual Hot Classics Car Show cruises into Rigby tomorrow. All of the proceeds go to help the Rigby Senior Center's "Meals on Wheels" program. Last year, the car show was able to raise over $15,000 dollars, providing a much needed year long boost to the program. The car show runs from 2 to 7 p.m. at Rigby City Park.

2. Tomorrow, Scoop Jam takes over the Idaho Falls Greenbelt. You can enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream for $10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be free face painting and balloon tying for kids. The event benefits the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

3. Tomorrow, young entrepreneurs can show off their business skills. The 3rd annual Children’s Business Fair will be held in McCowin Park in Ammon. This year, there will be over 50 businesses on display. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.