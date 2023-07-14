3 things to do this weekend – July 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Tomorrow, Idaho's Outdoor Market and Garage Sale takes over Ammon. There will be crafters and live music for the whole family to enjoy. It will be held at the Hillcrest High School parking lot from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley kicks-off the 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge tomorrow in Driggs. The week long fundraiser helps local nonprofits. Events include the competitive 5K and 10K run at 9:00 am, followed by the Fun Run and Walk at 9:03 a.m. on Ashely Street. After the run, you can treat yourself to a free breakfast. Over 50 nonprofit booths will be open until noon. In the last 15 years, the tin cup challenge has helped raise over 20 million dollars for local charities.

3. This weekend, you can test your aim with a paintball gun on model airplanes. The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Club next to the corn maze south of Idaho Falls is holding an open house tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can shoot at the airplanes and also learn how to fly them with the help of an instructor. The cost is $3 for 10 shots.