Train collision reported in Power County

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- A freight train collided with a semi trailer close to Simplot Don Plant near Pocatello. The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. causing damage to the semi trailer. Idaho State Police and Power County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. According to preliminary reports by Idaho State Police no injuries or deaths were reported. A potential cause has not been ruled and the collision is under investigation. No further information was released by Idaho State Police.

