3 things to do this weekend – July 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Business Women of Pocatello is hosting their 2nd Annual Family Day & Corn Hole Tournament tomorrow. All of the money raised will go towards awarding grants to women looking to elevate or start a business. The day of fun and games is being held at Lookout Point in Pocatello from 3 to 7 p.m.

2. This weekend is your last chance to have some fun at the Teton County Wyoming Fair. Some of this weekend's big attractions include: the Fair's final rodeo tomorrow and Figure 8 racing on Sunday.

3. Tomorrow, food trucks will be taking over the Snake River Landing during The Falls 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival: The Picnic Party. You can enjoy all of the food the festival has to offer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.