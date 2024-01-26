Life, Love & Dreams: Rexburg songwriter to release indie pop EP

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Songs can bring back waves of memories and emotions.

Nostalgia is in full force in "Yester Year" a new EP by Rexburg singer and songwriter, Tanner Avrill. All six songs on this EP transport you back in time, to the carefree days of your youth. Bringing back memories of your first kiss, falling in love, heartbreak, loneliness, and the dreams we chased.

A graduate of YouTube University, Averill is a self-taught musician who was inspired by his older brother while growing up in Ririe, ID. Writing some of his first songs on his brother's guitar.

"One day I wrote a song and it led to more and more and then I decided to get into music," Averill said.

The 22-year-old brings simple, slow, and catchy melodies to the table, adding layers of elements that build throughout each track; Crescendoing into a mesmerizing song you can't help but space out to.

"I try to write songs that anyone can relate to," Averill said. "I have cheesy love songs, songs about my parents, one of my songs is even about the first time I kissed my wife,

"She's the inspiration for a lot of my work."

While married life inspires many of his songs, Averill says that everyday life also sparks his creativity.

Often stopping while walking around BYU-Idaho to make notes or recordings.

"My phone is full of audio recordings," Averill said. "I'll be walking around campus or something, and I'm like looking around as I start singing into it."

Averill thanks his producing team at Teton Studios and his wife for supporting him and helping him bring his EP to life.

"Yester Years" will be available on Feb. 2 on all music streaming services.