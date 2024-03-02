Heavy snow, wind cause thousands to be without power in eastern Idaho

Power outages continue to affect thousands of people in Eastern Idaho due to the heavy snow and wind that fell Friday and Saturday.

Idaho Power, Rocky Mountain Power, and Idaho Falls Power say several crews are working to restore power between Pocatello and Rigby.

Idaho Power said more resources are coming from Twin Falls and Boise to help restore power.

Some power poles could be seen tipped along US 91 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall on Saturday.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 5,000 customers are without power. Idaho Power is reporting nearly 4,500 customers without power.

It's unknown when all the power will be fully restored.

If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet back and call your power company.

Idaho Power: 1-800-488-6151. Online: https://idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/

Rocky Mountain Power: 1-877-508-5088. Online: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety.html

Idaho Falls Power: (208) 612-8430. Online: https://www.ifpower.org/outages