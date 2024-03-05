Drowsy driving deaths are 10X higher than before

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Drowsy driving deaths are ten times higher than previously reported, according to a recent study.

AAA says 18% of traffic deaths between 2017 and 2021 involved a drowsy driver. There's been a total of 30,000 nationwide.

AAA's Matthew Conde says there are things people can do to avoid drowsy driving. He says people think caffeine, cold air, or listening to the radio will solve the problem, but the best defense is to get enough sleep--about 7 hours a night.

"We need to be traveling at times when we're normally awake and we need to avoid having screen time right before we go to sleep so that we're creating a good situation to wind down, get the rest that we need, and be focused."

Daylight savings is this Sunday, Mar. 10. Conde reminds us the commute in the morning will be darker. So it's essential to have good sleep habits to remain alert while driving.

If you feel drowsy while driving, pull over or switch drivers.