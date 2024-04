IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman.

In an alert sent to residents, Police said Gladys McCall was last seen this morning wearing peach pajamas. She has severe dementia, is partially blind, and is deaf.

Gladys is unable to communicate appropriately and has a hard time walking.

Gladys was last seen around 205 Lava St.

If seen, please contact Idaho Falls Dispatch at 208-529-1200.