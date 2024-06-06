Lightbulbs don’t spike electric bills; What does?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If your electric bill is high, it’s probably not because of leaving your lights on for a long time. Local News 8 learned what raises electric bills the most and here's what we found out.

Studies show there are about 40 lightbulbs in an average American house. Usually, not all of them are on at the same time.

Idaho Falls Power told Local News 8 even if you left all your lights on for a whole day, it would not make much of a difference on your electric bill. It's actually your heating and air conditioning you need to worry about.

“In the wintertime you might experience 20 below during January. And in February you get your power bill and wonder why your bill is so high," said Idaho Falls Power Energy Services Manager, Wid Ritchie. "Well, it's based on that consumption of electric heat.”

The weather can play a big part in your electric bill. The colder and longer the winter, the more you’ll likely have your heater on. The hotter the summer, the more you will run your air conditioning.

Ritchie recommends keeping your thermostat set to around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and never turn the air conditioning down to the 50s or below. That will really spike your electric bill.