Idaho officials make statements in wake of assassination attempt on Donald Trump

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - State government leaders continue to release statements in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has released several statements on his X account. He writes:

"Praying for President Trump, his family, and our nation."

In another post, he continued:

"America needs our candidates to be able to campaign safely."

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has also released a statement. He writes:

“Let us join today as Americans in praying for President Donald Trump and for our nation. We cannot let our country be torn apart by violence or disregard for the principles that make our republic great. We owe it to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation, to preserve our freedoms for the next generations and the generations to come. We must rededicate ourselves to civility, even in the midst of passionate disagreement."