FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)– The Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival started Thursday with a parade and children's events.

The weekend-long festival will include traditional dance and music, rodeo events, relay races, and an array of food trucks and vendors.

"We want our neighboring communities to come and experience what our culture has to offer," said Echo Marshall, Public Affairs Manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. "We're right in your neighborhood. We're right in your backyard."

For a full list of festival events and information on how to buy tickets you can visit the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival website and follow the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe's social media pages.