Staying safe while traveling for the holidays

Road conditions can suddenly change during the winter
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With only a few days left until Christmas, many Americans are traveling to see loved ones and go on vacation. Almost 90% of people traveling for the holidays will be driving, says AAA.

Drivers should leave early for their destinations and be patient, says Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

"You've got to be patient. You've got to obey those traffic laws. That'll give you the least amount of risk so that you don't have something else get in the way of your holiday," Sgt. Lovell said.

A list of the best and worst times to travel by car around the holidays can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

