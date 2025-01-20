Knowing your pet’s limits in the extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Now that temperatures are dipping below zero, it's especially important to protect your pets from the cold.

Pets can have different levels of tolerance to the cold depending on their health, fur coat, and body fat, says the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Pets who have short legs might get cold faster because their bellies are more likely to rub against the snow and ice.

In extreme cold weather, you will likely need to take your dogs on shorter walks or find alternative indoor exercise for them.

Local News 8 spoke with local dog owner, Chaz Houpt, about keeping pets warm. He says dogs' feet can get frostbite very easily. He recommends getting booties for your dogs.

"They’ll actually help to insulate their feet just like gloves and mittens do on your hands," Houpt said. "A coat is always good especially for your shorter hair dogs, because again, they need the insulating factor from the cold, ambient air."

Houpt used to run a chain of stores for pets and livestock. He says a common misconception he saw was dogs need extra water during the summer, but not in the winter. Houpt says dogs often need more food during the winter, so they need even more water to get the full value of that food. Dogs can't eat snow to get all the water they need.

"The snow doesn't have the water factor or the water density that they normally get through normal water. In fact, our snow is a lot lighter. And the other thing is the dog actually burns up more calories of melting it," he said.

You can talk to your veterinarian to learn more about your pet’s specific temperature limits.