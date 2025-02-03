Skip to Content
Local News

Blackfoot homeowners fill sandbags to battle flooding

By
today at 5:08 PM
Published 5:19 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—Warmer temperatures have caused much of the snow to melt, leading to flooding in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. That's why some people are taking proactive measures to protect their homes and land from water.

In Blackfoot, Bingham County Public Works provides a sand pit for people to bring shovels and fill sandbags to battle the overflow.

The sand pit and bags are free to the public, but you must bring your shovels to fill the bags.

The sand pit is located at 690 W HWY 26 near the Central Transfer Station.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content