Blackfoot homeowners fill sandbags to battle flooding

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—Warmer temperatures have caused much of the snow to melt, leading to flooding in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. That's why some people are taking proactive measures to protect their homes and land from water.

In Blackfoot, Bingham County Public Works provides a sand pit for people to bring shovels and fill sandbags to battle the overflow.

The sand pit and bags are free to the public, but you must bring your shovels to fill the bags.

The sand pit is located at 690 W HWY 26 near the Central Transfer Station.