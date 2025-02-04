Ransomware found on Jefferson School District’s computer systems

Rigby, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 in Rigby is responding to ransomware found on their computer network.

As soon as the school district learned about it, they launched an investigation. Superintendent Chad Martin tells us they are working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity and data forensics consultants to assist them.

They have also notified law enforcement.

The IT team is working with their consultants to test and analyze their systems. They want parents to know the schools and teachers will continue to make adjustments in the classroom.

As of right now, phone lines are down at the schools because of the cyberattack.

If you are a parent and need to get in touch with your child's school, they ask you to use their text line.