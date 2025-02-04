Ransomware found on Jefferson School District’s computer systems
Rigby, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 in Rigby is responding to ransomware found on their computer network.
As soon as the school district learned about it, they launched an investigation. Superintendent Chad Martin tells us they are working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity and data forensics consultants to assist them.
They have also notified law enforcement.
The IT team is working with their consultants to test and analyze their systems. They want parents to know the schools and teachers will continue to make adjustments in the classroom.
As of right now, phone lines are down at the schools because of the cyberattack.
If you are a parent and need to get in touch with your child's school, they ask you to use their text line.
TEXTING LINES
Rigby High 208-607-8383
Jefferson High 208- 909-8005
Rigby Middle 208-419-6118
Farnsworth Middle 208-607-7717
Cottonwood Elementary 208-313-9877
Early Childhood Center 208-313-3473
Harwood Elementary 208-243-4286
Jefferson Elementary 208-607-7225
Midway Elementary 208-710-9776
Roberts Elementary 208-701-5429
South Fork Elementary 208-709-9588