INL employees are to return to in-person work

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho National Laboratory sent a letter to all of its 6,400 employees announcing the decision to transition back to working in person.

In a statement from Laboratory Director John Wagner, the INL “plans to implement this policy in a phased approach to allow staff members to adjust gradually and minimize disruption to our mission.”

The statement says this change is not being implemented to reduce the workforce.

You can read the full letter to employees below.

From John Wagner, laboratory director:

As we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of our work environment, I want to express my gratitude for your dedication, resilience and adaptability. Your commitment to excellence has enabled us to maintain our high standards and achieve significant milestones.

Following our recent all-employee town hall announcement, I want to provide additional details on our decision to transition back to in-person work. After careful consideration and in alignment with our organizational goals, we believe that collaboration, innovation and a strong sense of community are best fostered when we are physically present together. While we recognize the advantages of hybrid and virtual work, we are confident that the benefits of face-to-face interactions, spontaneous discussions, and the synergy created by working side by side are crucial to our long-term success.

We will begin a phased return to the office, with hybrid staff members expected to return no later than June 9, and virtual staff members no later than Jan. 5, 2026. This phased approach is designed to allow our staff members to adjust gradually and minimize disruption to our mission. We know there will be challenges and questions and we do not have all the answers yet, but we wanted to be transparent and share this decision as soon as possible to provide adequate time for staff members to prepare for this change. To ensure a smooth transition, we have established a cross-organizational team to provide answers and will be communicating additional details soon. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our employees, and we are committed to creating a safe and supportive work environment.

We understand that this change may bring about a range of emotions and logistical considerations. Please know that we are here to support you every step of the way. If you have concerns or require assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or the HR team. While your managers are also hearing this news for the first time today, we will be working to share information with them quickly as we work through the details related to this change.

We are all in this together, and your feedback is invaluable as we move forward. Please feel free to reach out to me directly or use [ redacted for news] to submit a question or comment.

Thank you once again for your unwavering dedication and hard work. I am confident that as we come together in person, we will continue to achieve great things and drive our mission forward. I look forward to seeing you all in the office soon.