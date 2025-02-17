WYDOT provides updates following fatal tunnel crash

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) -The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is providing new information following the multiple-vehicle crash in the westbound Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80.

Wyoming Highway Patrol has now completed on-scene data collection at the site of the tunnel crash. Troopers say they "do not expect there to be additional fatalities in the investigation," according to a post on WYDOT's Facebook page.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three individuals and we mourn with their loved ones,” said Col. Tim Cameron. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the families as they grieve. Details regarding the deceased will be shared when available.”

An off-duty Trooper was involved in the crash but was not injured, and attempted to help people evacuate the tunnel. The Trooper will not be identified at this time, according to WYDOT officials.

“Responding to calls like these weighs heavy on the hearts of first responders involved, and the WHP is here to support you,” said Cameron. “Our Chaplains would be happy to speak with any first responder who needs support.”

WYDOT says the work is far from over. Moving forward, Troopers will use all the evidence collected to digitally reconstruct the crash to determine narratives, causes, and other details.

Work preparing the eastbound tunnel for head-to-head traffic is ongoing as contractors with WYDOT place concrete barriers for the transitions into the tunnel and to separate lanes within the tunnel.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 Engineer. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

WYDOT urges traffic to obey all posted speed limits and traffic control. There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversized loads permit office for detours. For more info, click HERE.

In the meantime, WYDOT is urging drivers to take it slow on the current detour through the community of Green River.

“There will be increased Trooper presence around the tunnels and within Green River to ensure safe driving and slower speeds,” said Cameron. “Use caution with GPS, as it may identify suggested routes that are not suitable for interstate traffic.”