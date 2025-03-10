Skip to Content
Local News

Southeastern Idaho Public Health offering free STD testing through March

Southeastern Idaho Public Health
KIFI
Southeastern Idaho Public Health
By
New
today at 11:03 AM
Published 2:09 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is providing free testing for Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis at locations around the area until the end of March.

According to SIPH, testing for STD's takes only a few minutes and test results will be available to people before they leave their appointment.

For more information on free STD testing and to find a SIPH location near you, you can visit the Southeastern Idaho Public Health website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content