Southeastern Idaho Public Health offering free STD testing through March

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is providing free testing for Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis at locations around the area until the end of March.

According to SIPH, testing for STD's takes only a few minutes and test results will be available to people before they leave their appointment.

For more information on free STD testing and to find a SIPH location near you, you can visit the Southeastern Idaho Public Health website.