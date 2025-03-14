Skip to Content
Friends of the Marshall Public Library host first book sale of 2025

today at 12:36 PM
Published 4:56 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Friends of the Marshall Public Library have organized a series of book sales to benefit the library in 2025, with the first sale this weekend.

The three book sales through the year offer a variety of reads in multiple genres, and proceeds support the library and its patrons.

"The library isn't just about books; it's about a community center," said Kimberly Carlino, technology coordinator for the Friends of the Marshall Public Library board. "By supporting the library, you're really just supporting the community."

The first book sale will be from March 14 to 15. Hardcover books are priced at $2 a piece, softcovers at $1, and mass market paperbacks at $0.25.

For more information, you can visit the Friends of the Marshall Public Library Facebook page.

