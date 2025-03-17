Fire destroys shop in the Woodville area

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A late-night fire in Bingham County leaves a shop in ruins.

The Shelley Fire Department says firefighters were called around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, to a structure on 700 block of 1550 North.

Because of the gusty winds overnight, it took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain it. Shelley Fire had to spray water on a nearby home to prevent it from catching fire.

The shop was a total loss and there is no cause of the fire as of yet.