Fire destroys shop in the Woodville area

A viewer captures the flames coming for a shop fire in the Woodville area late Sunday night.
today at 11:42 AM
Published 12:01 PM

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A late-night fire in Bingham County leaves a shop in ruins.

The Shelley Fire Department says firefighters were called around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, to a structure on 700 block of 1550 North.

Because of the gusty winds overnight, it took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain it.  Shelley Fire had to spray water on a nearby home to prevent it from catching fire.

The shop was a total loss and there is no cause of the fire as of yet. 

Curtis Jackson

