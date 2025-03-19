Reconstruction begins at Highland High School two years after tragic fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday marked a new start for Highland High School, as students and Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 staff officially broke ground on their new building. The reconstruction comes after a fire in April 2023 tragically tore through the school, destroying the gym, cafeteria, and music department.

With the help of the community, Highland was preserved and prepared for reconstruction.

Construction on the new wing of the school began Monday, as Phase one of the rebuilding effort will reconstruct the gym, cafeteria, and commons area.

During phase two, highland will get a brand new performing arts center, music and drama classrooms, and a courtyard.

"Today is a good symbol of not only the sacrifice of what has happened at Highland, and those that have put work in. But I think it connects the alumni from the past to the students of the future and what Highland will be. So it's it's an awesome day," Highland Principal Dr. Bradley Wallace.

Highland students celebrating the groundbreaking said they're grateful for their experiences and glad the school will be updated for the classes that come after them.

"I think it's going to be a great opportunity, especially (for) like my younger brothers," Highland Senior Elizabeth Wilcox told Local News 8. "I'm excited for them to be able to experience all of this and get that opportunity that we didn't have with our school missing."

Phase one of the rebuild is expected to be finished January 20-27. Phase two is slated to be completed in July of the same year.