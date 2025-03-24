Protecting your home from spring bugs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — It's beginning to look a lot like spring, but that means bugs are starting to come out of hiding and into your homes. Local News 8 checked on the bug outlook for this year and how to keep those unwanted guests outside.

“We're hoping just to see a normal [bug season]. Yeah, you're going to have your wasps. Yes, you're going to have your ants, but nothing too extreme,” said Falls Pest Services Branch Manager, Rein Weil.

We can expect to see the usual bugs like termites, roaches, and spiders. We likely won’t start to see wasps until it really warms up.

Weil says there are things you can do to make your yard a less inviting place for pests. You can rake your yard and get rid of all the dead leaves, grass, and branches that piled up during the fall and winter. Doing that will also stimulate your grass and help it grow nice and green for spring.

"You also want to be doing things with your lawn," Weil said. "If you're seeing any of those vole tracks— you've got the little race tracks going throughout your yard—those are easily recovered by simple...lawn maintenance."

Crawl spaces can also be a great place for bugs to live in, since it’s moist and cozy for them. So make sure to clear those out, too.

"Termites are a big concern for crawl spaces, especially now because a lot of them are swarming right now," said National Pest Management Association Entomologist, Laura Rosenwald.

Spring is usually when bugs start to mate, so now is the time to keep them away.

"Swarming season is when these guys are starting to mate" Rosenwald said. "So we're seeing them getting ready to go off and start new colonies. So that is definitely a concern."

Weil and Rosenwald both recommend you call your local exterminator early to keep any bug problems from getting out of hand.