Hundreds of unique vendors pack into Pocatello’s annual Spring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Spring Fair 2025 is underway at the ICCU Dome on Idaho State University's campus for another year of hosting hundreds of local and national vendors for thousands of visitors at 'southeast Idaho's premier home and garden event'.

This year, the Spring Fair boasts over 200 vendors offering goods for the home, kitchen, and garden as well as service displays for local businesses in roofing, flooring, remodeling, and more.

"It's something different," said Colby King, owner of Made in Spain home goods based in San Diego, California. "...you got a lot of home and garden stuff that's for the home, for the kitchen that you just normally wouldn't see–and you get to see it in an action, you get to see and ask questions rather than it just sitting on a shelf and you determining if you want it or not."

Spring Fair 2025 will be at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello until Saturday, March 29. For a full schedule and admission prices, you can visit the Spring Fair 2025 website.