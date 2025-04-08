WATCH: More witnesses questioned in Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona trial

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Day two of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial is set to continue Tuesday morning.

Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.

On Monday, Vallow Daybell denied accusations that her husband's murder was a ploy to gain insurance money and also claimed her brother killed Charles in self-defense.

"As the state has mentioned, they're alleging insurance money was my motive. Social security was my motive," Vallow Daybell said in her opening statement. "Spouses having insurance policies is not a crime. Collecting social security is not a crime. Self-defense is not a crime. A family tragedy is not a crime. It's a tragedy."

Cox died in 2019 before charges were brought up in court.

Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted in Idaho for murdering her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. She was also convicted for her role in the death of her current husband's first wife.

Lori's current husband, Chad Daybell, was also convicted in Idaho for murdering her children and his first wife. He was sentenced to death.

The trial is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time. Per the judge's order, the live feed must be delayed by 30 minutes.